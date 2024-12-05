Naked Man Found in Classroom With Sex Toys, Drugs, and Women’s Underwear

Remember how odd and uncomfortable it was when you would run into one of your teachers at a store when you were younger? It was always best to keep a barrier between student and teacher because, let’s face it, no one wants to know what their teachers do outside of the classroom.

A recent incident at a Florida school confirms this as, you guessed it, a Florida man was found holed up and naked in a school he once taught at. Oh, and he was surrounded by marijuana, women’s underwear, and sex toys along with what police suspect is a makeshift place to sleep. To top it all off, it was Thanksgiving night when all of this went down.

Videos by VICE

The teacher in question is Joe Urias, who currently (probably not anymore) works at Somerset College Prep. He reportedly taught previously at Windmill Point Elementary School in Port St. Lucie, which was the scene of the crime. Why he was in a classroom after hours with a collection of sex toys, pot, and lingerie remains unknown.

Officers walked in to spot him through the classroom door fully naked. The suspect dressed himself when he noticed the police, attempted to escape, and even punched a deputy. Urias was placed in jail on counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, burglary, possession of marijuana, and battery of a law enforcement official.

Florida people doing crazy things isn’t all that new. And certainly doesn’t exclude those in the teaching profession. In September, a teacher and a principal were arrested for placing a student in a chokehold. Last year, another teacher was fired after having students write their own obituaries. While not in the same stratosphere as the others, another Florida teacher was fired after sharing photos of an empty bookshelf to highlight Florida’s ban on certain books.

All I can say to this story is simply, what the fuck is in the water in Florida?