Watch This Random Guy Strip Down In an Aquarium and Swim With the Sharks

Update: Police have identified the man as 37-year-old David Weaver and are seeking him in connection with an alleged violent assault earlier in the night outside the jousting-themed attraction Medieval Times according to the CBC.



An unknown man got rowdy at a crowded Toronto aquarium on Friday night and stripped naked before triumphantly diving into the shark exhibit not once, but twice, according to reports.

There were plenty of people around, and so there is plenty of grainy cell phone footage of some dude’s ass being encircled in a floating ballet of toothy fish set to the sounds of skronking sax—it was (and the importance of this detail cannot be understated) “jazz night” at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, cash bar included.

One of the most remarkable things about our age of personal technologies and pervasive sousveillance is that we have comprehensive, multi-perspective footage of issues of urgent importance.

A video shot from under glass contains a kind of quiet beauty as the man—and his exposed butt—gently float around while sharks (fucking sharks) swim below and around him. The scene is accompanied by a smooth bop. Remember: Jazz night.

One video, shot from above ground, shows the man lolling around in the water before appearing to say, “I can’t get out.” He does get out, and then goes right back in—in a perfectly executed backwards dive. Eventually, he is escorted away by security and is handed back his clothes while casually milling about.

The sharks seem pretty uninterested in the man, which may be because they are sand tiger sharks, which Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada describes on its website as being “a relatively docile species.” National Geographic also describes sand tiger sharks as being rather calm-mannered, but notes that sand tiger sharks have attacked humans in the past when provoked.

According to a statement from Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, the man bought a ticket and then “immediately” got naked and climbed over a security barrier to get to the sharks. The police were called around 10:30 PM on Friday night to respond to reports of indecent exposure.

“Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is cooperating with authorities and is willing to press all appropriate charges once the individual has been apprehended,” an emailed statement from the aquarium reads.

According to Toronto Police Service, there were no injuries to the man nor the fish. The man was long gone when police arrived, and the investigation is ongoing.



“If charges can be laid, that’s something police will investigate and get more information, and lay the appropriate and applicable charges,” police spokesperson Jenniferjit Sidhu told Motherboard in a phone call. “It could be something like mischief or indecent exposure. It all depends on the information they have at that time, once he’s identified.”

Update: This article was updated with comment from Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada.