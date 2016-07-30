Beautiful Shots of Berliners Sunbathing Nude on Their Lunch Break

This article originallyappeared on VICE Romania

If you’re in Europe and you’re reading this, there’s a big chance that you are sweating your shirt off in a heatwave. For a lot of countries this is pretty bad news, because even though you have lakes and rivers going through most major cities, you’re not really allowed to go swim in them, for safety reasons or simply because the authorities are too lazy to supervise that area. In some countries you aren’t even allowed to relax on the grass in the parks, which only leaves you with air-conditioned apartments and expensive swimming pool memberships.

In Berlin, however, things are a little different. Coyness is not held in high esteem in the birthplace of Free Body Culture—to the point that in many parks it’s generally allowed to sunbathe naked. Photographer Ana Topoleanu took a stroll around the city’s parks and took some beautiful analog shots of naked Berliners on their lunch breaks.