Naked protesters showed up to Parliament and glued their bums to security glass

The week is young, and there have already been bare-assed protesters in the U.K.’s House of Commons.

To be sure, the 12 protesters that showed up for a Brexit debate Monday night had nothing to do with debates surrounding alternative proposals to leave the EU. They came, instead, to highlight climate change.

Still, they caused a bit of a stir as the MPs tried to reach some sort of resolution after Parliament refused to approve Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan last week — for the third time.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU in 11 days, but still doesn’t have a plan for how that might work.

BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion activists strip off in House of Commons public gallery to call attention to the ‘elephant in the room’ — Climate and Ecological Crisis #ExtinctionRebellion #TellTheTruth @HouseofCommons pic.twitter.com/lzgL8lIwRE — Extinction Rebellion Global (@ExtinctionR) April 1, 2019

When May’s plan was rejected, again, on Friday, she told Parliament “I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this house.”



During the Brexit debate the public gallery of the Commons has been invaded by "climate justice" protesters, naked except for thongs. MPs trying very hard not to look, or not to be seen looking — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) April 1, 2019

Monday wasn’t much better, with MPs attempting to debate a deal while the protesters glued their buttocks to the security glass walling of gallery visitors from politicians. They were removed about 30 minutes after they arrived. In some circumstances, security officers had to use soap and water to remove the glue. One MP seemed relatively pleased with the ordeal.



“Parliament just got a little more nuts,” Tory MP James Heappey wrote on Twitter Monday.

All 12 protesters were arrested for “outraging public decency,” according to the Mirror.

Parliament just got a little bit more nuts! pic.twitter.com/znZa5AndUu — James Heappey (@JSHeappey) April 1, 2019

All nudists now successfully removed, but security glass still covered with smudges — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) April 1, 2019

Two nudists appear to have glued their hands, and possibly buttocks, to the security glass. Police using some kind of spray to try and loosen them — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) April 1, 2019

