Naked Whey Protein Powder Is My Holy Grail Shake

I’ve sucked down a lot of questionable ingredients in my few decades. Too much McDonald’s on road trips, and in my 20s the shots of Fireball that I detested. But as I got older and began to eat more real food that I cooked myself at home, working in organic produce, quality butcher’s meat, and whole grains, it began to irk me that while I was busting my ass in the gym to stay healthy, I was downing a cocktail of artificial additives in my protein shakes.

As I tried protein powders made with all-natural ingredients, I began to notice the awful aftertaste in many of them. Scanning the ingredient lists, I’d found the culprit. They all had weird sweeteners. Why couldn’t somebody, anybody, just make a protein powder that had real ingredients and a bit of real sugar? Finding my Holy Grail of protein powders was harder than it should’ve been. After a frustrating search and a lot of false starts on other protein powders, I landed on Naked Whey, and I’ve been using it since the beginning of this year. Real ingredients and real sugar. And just like that, my long search was over.

Sweet Delusions

Protein powders on the market come down to an almost binary choice. On the one end of the spectrum are those whose ingredient lists read like a scientist’s shopping list for the fuel they put in NASA rocket boosters. All artificial, and a long list of them. These are the protein powders such as BSN Syntha-6, which I happily took for years after my evening workouts and again the next day after breakfast. It tasted delicious. It mixed well. It’s what we call a dirty protein, though, with lots of calories and carbs and all sorts of synthetic ingredients mixed up in a lab. Some have sugar. Many have artificial sweeteners, such as aspartame, which the medical establishment isn’t too keen on anymore.

Trying to eat cleaner, I went looking for a protein that was made of ingredients I could pronounce. No artificial this or that. And that brought me to the opposite end of the spectrum, the other of binary choices on the protein powder market. It’s easy enough to find a protein powder that’s organic or made with all-natural ingredients, usually both. But grinding my way through a few unfinished buckets, I kept recoiling at the taste of the plant-based sweeteners. Some people dig ’em. I don’t. All-natural protein powders are almost always sweetened with Stevia or sweeteners derived from monkfruit. Using those types of sweeteners allows the manufacturers to say they’re all natural.

Sometimes I’d find an all-natural protein powder that came frustratingly close to what I wanted. The availability, price, ingredients list, and flavor would hit right, but then the cloyingly strange taste of an all-natural-but-not-sugar sweetener would cut through and leave an unpleasant aftertaste on my tongue. Earth Feed Muscle Friends With Benefits included all the right words in its ingredients and excluded all the wrong words, and the chocolate peanut butter flavor was solid, but the Stevia ruined it for me. I promised myself that I wouldn’t even bother with protein powders that didn’t have real cane sugar, the type of sugar we all tend to think of when we just say “sugar.” But then I immediately went back on my own promise and picked up a jar of Naked Whey.

Tastes LIke real food

Naked Whey doesn’t have cane sugar, after all. It’s sweetened with coconut sugar, which is less processed than the other plant-based natural sweeteners that’d haunted me. But I like coconut, so I gave it a go. No noticeable aftertaste. No real difference from cane sugar that I could discern, either, which was a good thing. Depending on the flavor—vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, double chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, or unflavored—Naked Whey lists as few as three ingredients.

Image: Matt Jancer

Naked Whey is not overly sweet. Some customer reviewers found that disappointing or off-putting. They were expecting more of a liquid milkshake, like most of the artificial-ingredient-packed proteins offer. I, on the other hand, was pleased that it wasn’t trying to be a candy. It’d half defeat the purpose of eating cleaner in the first place if they were over-sweetened to the point of becoming dessert, and the quality of the ingredients are good enough that I don’t want sugar to cover up the flavor.

I’ve slurped my way through a couple of jars of regular chocolate and chocolate peanut butter, and they’re both delicious. Tastes like organic cacao, real peanut butter powder, and organic coconut sugar. There’s a subtle sweetness that backs up the cacao and (in the latter’s case) peanut butter powder rather than stealing the show. I mix my whey protein into milk, which improves the richness of any shake and adds a bit more protein. Some folks mix theirs up in a blender with fruit, plain Greek or Icelandic yogurt, nut butter, or oats.

shaken, not stirred

Using a Blender Bottle is essential for mixing up any protein powder. Artificial or not, you get a clumpy, disgusting mess just trying to use a spoon in a glass. I’ve tried. Everyone has tried. Nobody likes to buy yet another thing to store in the cupboard, but it’s really necessary. It’s doubly necessary for an all-natural protein such as Naked Whey, which lacks the additive lecithin that acts as a binding agent to reduce foam, according to Naked Nutrition.

Shaking the Naked Whey into your liquid of choice—animal milk, plant milk, water—produces a lot of foam. And it takes hours to settle. It’s not super pleasant to drink that way. It’s another one of the complaints from customers about this protein. For all the drama, I’ve got an easy solution that’s been working well for me. Just mix it up earlier in the day and let it sit in the refrigerator. I mix it up before bed, stick in the fridge overnight, and by morning the foam is gone. Or I mix it up before I go to the gym at 5 p.m., stick it in the fridge, and then drink it later that night. Problem solved.

The Champagne of Protein Powders – Image: Matt Jancer

But why whey?

Naked Nutrition has a whole range of vegan protein powders and baking mixes for cooking protein powder into food, as well as a goat protein powder for those who want an animal-derived protein without the stomach weirdness that can affect certain people’s stomach when they drink cow’s milk. Unless otherwise specified, protein powders are derived from cow’s milk, which separates into two protein components: whey and micellar casein. Whey are the liquid proteins, and micellar casein are the solid proteins. Whey, which is dried out and turned into a powder, digests quickly. Because it’s an animal protein, it contains all nine essential amino acids that your body cannot make on its own and needs to ingest to build and repair muscle. Vegan proteins are incomplete, meaning you have to source the missing amino acids from other protein sources.

Casein is also a complete protein, which is a slower-digesting protein compared to whey. It’s good for mixing shakes that you take right before bed, because your body will continue to turn that protein into muscle overnight, rather than hitting an empty stomach and pausing the muscle building halfway before you wake up. But every casein protein I’ve taken, including Naked Casein, has been more of an ordeal than a treat. It’s gritty, thick, and chalky. I look forward to my Naked Whey shakes, especially the chocolate peanut butter. I don’t when it comes to my casein shakes.

I’ve tried my hand at a few of Naked Nutrition’s protein powder recipes, thinking it’d be easier to get casein down in solid form, but haven’t been pleased with any of them yet. It’s a work in progress. If you’re new to protein powder, go with whey. Even if you’re taking it before bed, it’s best to get yourself locked into a protein you’ll actually want to take and figure out if you even want to deal with casein later. Whey is also best to have on hand for shakes taken during the day because whey is digested quickly, leaving room in your meal schedule for real food, which should always be the star in your nutrition lineup.

Last thoughts to whey in

There’s a lot of customer hubbub online about jars of Naked Whey arriving half empty. It’s just because the powder settles, a quirk of factory production. All that really matters to me is that I’m getting number of servings the jars promise, and jar after jar they’ve been accurate in giving me as many servings as the labels promise, both from the two-pound and five-pound jars I’ve bought.

Another common complaint from years prior says that the serving scoop that comes inside each jar scoops an inaccurate amount of powder, with it weighing a lot more than the serving size label says. Naked Nutrition must have fixed this by the time I began buying Naked Whey early this year, since I used this precision kitchen scale to weigh each scoop. Subtracting the weight of the empty scoop itself, I repeatedly got exactly the weight per serving scoop as the label said, so there appears to (no longer) be any risk of mistakenly consuming more protein than you mean to and throwing off your daily intake of calories, carbs, and so forth.

Image: Matt Jancer

It suggests that Naked Nutrition was paying attention to its customer feedback, which I take as a good sign. With arguably the widest product range among protein powder manufacturers, vegans, the lactose-intolerant, and bakers alike can find a protein that works for them if dairy-derived whey and casein are off the table. Anyone tired of the overly processed protein shakes should pick up a one-pound jar of Naked Whey to try it out, before committing to a two- or five-pound jar.

Real ingredients, and (a bit of) real sugar. It just goes to show you that despite all the cultural tropes, you don’t have to choke down your post-workout protein shakes as a sort of penance. They can be healthy, and they can be tasty. Why choose if you don’t have to?