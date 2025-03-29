Naked Woman Bites, Stabs Staff at Texas Airport in ‘Manic Episode’

A naked woman wreaked havoc at a Texas airport. On March 14, Samantha Palma allegedly stripped down to her birthday suit and went on a biting and stabbing spree at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Cops told the outlet that when they arrived at the airport for a welfare check, they were told that Palma had suffered a “manic episode.”

Officers located the woman behind an emergency exit door, and saw blood on and around her, TMZ reported.

Medics, the outlet said, later determined that the blood was not her own. Instead, Palma got bloody when she allegedly stabbed at least two people with a pencil, the outlet reported, citing an incident report that they obtained.

One alleged victim was a restaurant manager who tried to calm her down, according to the outlet. Palma allegedly stabbed the man—with his own pencil!—in his face and bit his arm, per the outlet.

Video from the incident, which circulated online, appeared to show Palma breaking a TV and moving manically. When one woman offered Palma a coat, she screamed, “F**k you” and ran away, the video showed.

What Prompted the Woman’s Airport Outburst

Officers were eventually able to handcuff Palma. She told them that she “wanted to be with the flowers” and was “in a forest,” the outlet reported. She allegedly told officer that she identified herself as several Disney princesses and called herself “Venus.” per the outlet. Palma added that she was “going to heaven” and came from hell, the outlet reported.

She was traveling with her 8-year-old daughter during the incident, per the outlet. Palma told officers that they got to the airport with a car she “manifested,” the outlet reported.

Palma, the outlet added, admitted to not taking her medication, though the specific drugs she’s prescribed were redacted in the report. She told officers that she did not want to hurt anyone, though she allegedly said that she was “trying to make herself better and sometimes that hurts,” per the outlet.

After the incident, Palma was detained on a mental health hold. Cops told the outlet that Palma will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.





