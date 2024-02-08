Good Boyfriend Alert: Get Her a Nameplate Necklace for V-Day

As we approach Valentine’s Day, it’s important to take stock of gifts that give the ick (you know who you are, Zales tilted heart pendant), and gifts that inspire thoughts such as, Maybe we should finally move in together, because he clearly has good taste. Sadly, it’s bad jewelry that runs rampant. That’s why we went out of our way to find you the best non-corny jewelry for every special occasion. It’s also why we’re honing in on an especially idiot-proof jewelry purchase this Valentine’s Day while it’s on sale. We’re talking about the classic nameplate necklace from Mint & Lily.

Photo Courtesy of Mint & Lily

Nameplate necklaces already have a leg up on most jewelry, because they’re personalized, timeless, and tastefully accessorize virtually any outfit. In that sense, nameplate necklaces are like the jewelry version of a capsule wardrobe piece, besides being the perfect way to remind the person you’re in an increasingly serious situationship with that you do, in fact, have them in your contact list as * Ashleigh * and not just “other blonde girl karaoke.” And while we’re down to shell out for presents, we appreciate the fact that Mint & Lily is having a BOGO sale on everything from classic nameplate necklaces to triple name nameplate necklaces—y’know, for the frugal romantics out there, or for you and your husband and your firstborn child/your dysfunctional Portland throuple.

Meanwhile, if you need a gift for someone who owns several Stanley cups, there’s also a non-corny photo frame necklace in the BOGO sale that will forever keep your smile close to your lover’s trachea. And if your boomer betrothed is more of a ring person, hide this gold double name ring in their molten chocolate cake the next time you’re feeling spicy at Chili’s. Get a gift for your boo, and a gift for you, too, because you deserve it.

Happy almost Valentine’s Day, stud.

Shop the entire jewelry BOGO sale at Mint & Lily.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.