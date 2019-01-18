Nancy Pelosi had to cancel her trip abroad because Trump told everyone her itinerary

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she had to postpone a planned trip abroad because President Donald Trump divulging her itinerary a day earlier threatened her safety.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump canceled what he called Pelosi’s “public relations” trip to Afghanistan and other foreign countries by revoking her use of military aircraft. (Pelosi was supposed to visit troops abroad.) In doing so, the president publicly revealed Pelosi’s travel plans, which threatened her safety, according to her office.

Even without the use of military transport, Pelosi still planned to go on the trip using commercial travel. But those plans got leaked as well, according to her office.

“In the middle of the night, the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service provided an updated threat assessment detailing that the President announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased the danger to the delegation and to the troops, security, and other officials supporting the trip,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement Friday. “This morning, we learned that the administration had leaked the commercial travel plans as well.”

Pelosi spoke to reporters and reiterated that the administration leaked her plans to travel commercially.

NEW: Nancy Pelosi on cancelled CODEL: "We had the prerogative to travel commercially, and we made plans to do that, until the administration then leaked that we were traveling commercially." https://t.co/NEBf8njLDw pic.twitter.com/zZm71BOFf7 — ABC News (@ABC) January 18, 2019

The State Department did not immediately respond to VICE News’ request for comment, though an email said that a press official was out of office due to the government shutdown.

Trump’s revocation of Pelosi’s ability to use military transport for the trip came just a day after she publicly suggested president postpone his State of the Union address until the government reopens.

The White House responded anonymously to Pelosi’s claim that her security had been threatened.

“When the speaker of the house and about 20 others from Capitol Hill decide to book their own commercial flights to Afghanistan, the world is going to find out. The idea we would leak anything that would put the safety and security of any American at risk is a flat out lie,” a White House official told NPR and others.

As of late this morning, however, officials were still leaking leaking details about the speaker’s trip, according to her spokesperson.

Multiple admin sources were telling Hill reporters early this morning that the Speaker Pelosi delegation was flying commercially https://t.co/hf9c6N0NqP — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 18, 2019

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also used commercial air travel to go on a diplomatic trip during the shutdown. Graham — who called Trump’s cancellation of Pelosi’s military travel “inappropriate” — is currently in Turkey.

Cover image: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., pauses as she speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)