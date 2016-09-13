Photos from a Perpetual Road Trip Across America

A few years ago, photographer Naomi Harris spent the better part of a year driving around America with her dog, taking pictures of kitschy Americana, interesting characters, and a shit-ton of waffle houses. As a Canadian who’d been living in America for over a decade (and who’d already covered the swingers scene in America’s Bible Belt), she brings a unique perspective to her adopted home, using only a point-and-shoot analog camera to capture things like the way people interact with national monuments and the weird landscapes created by seemingly mundane items.