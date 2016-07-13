PREMIERE: Naomi Scott – “Fool”

Naomi Scott is one of those infuriatingly talented slashies. The 23-year-old London-born singer’s actually been acting since she was a teenager (hello Disney), and last year she broke onto the silverscreen in a big way with her role in The Martian, opposite Matt Damon. Next year she’s playing Kimberly in the Power Rangers movie. All of which is to say the girl is busy, but luckily she’s making the time to put her effortlessly velvety tones to good use.

Premiering below is “Fool”—sure to find favor with fans of Tei Shi. It’s plush song that builds slowly, her crystalline vocals deftly layered, swelling to the broken flighty beats at the one minute mark.

“‘Fool’ was the first song I wrote for the EP, it really was the template for the whole project,” explains Naomi. “I think it is my favorite track from the EP, although that opinion does change frequently!”

Listen below.