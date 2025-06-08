Naomi Wins WWE Women’s Money in the Bank

Caution to the entire WWE women’s locker room–Naomi is coming. During Money in the Bank, Naomi participated in the women’s Ladder Match for the opportunity to become the eighth woman to win the briefcase, which leads to a cash-in for a title. Last year, Tiffany Stratton reached a new career milestone when she obtained the briefcase. She’s the current Women’s Champion, having won it in January.

When Jade Cargill was eliminated from the equation last year, Naomi stepped in as Bianca Belair’s tag team partner. When Cargill returned, however, she pointed fingers at Naomi. She attacked the former WWE Women’s Champion at Elimination Chamber, stifling her chances at a WrestleMania match. It was later revealed that Naomi indeed orchestrated the attack, leading her to turn heel. As of late, she’s been doing some of the best work of her career in this new role. She defeated both Cargill and Nia Jax to be in the women’s ladder match.

Naomi is WWE’s Ms. Money in the Bank

This year’s women’s Money in the Bank ladder match was stacked with talent. From experienced vets like Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez to WWE newcomers like Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia, it was anyone’s game.

All six ladies made a case for why they deserve to win the title shot, including Ripley who competed in her first-ever ladder match. Not only that, Vaquer’s participation marks her third WWE match in just 24 hours. She competed on last night’s WWE SmackDown, WWE World’s End earlier this afternoon, and in the ladder match.

Naomi used the opportunity to her advantage with all the women down. As Ripley and Bliss stood to climb, it appeared like the end was near. However, Naomi managed to tip them off the ladder and ascend, securing the briefcase in her own hands.

