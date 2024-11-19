VICE
We Went on a Boozy Night Out with the Best Pizza Chefs in Naples

The new episode of Munchies series Chef’s Night Out is a ton of fun.

Three male pizza chefs in Naples, known as pizzaoli, laugh as they show off the delicacy for which the Italian city is known
If you lived in Naples and loved pizza as much as these guys, you'd be this happy too
Pay a visit to Naples, in southern Italy, and you’ll find a magical city that seems to love Maradona and pizza above all else, with God trailing home a distant fourth behind ‘honking on moped horns.’

In the latest episode of Munchies series Chef’s Night Out, we joined an array of legendary local pizza-makers—or pizzaioli, as they’re known collectively—to fill up on delicious Neapolitan slices and seafood, learning the crucial difference between normal pizza (“some decades old”), ‘wallet pizza’ (300 years old), and pizza fritta (deep-fried pizza) along the way.

There is also a lot of drinking and a woman with 19 siblings, all of whom are pizzaioli, just like she is.

Watch the episode now in the player below or over at the Munchies YouTube channel.

