We Went on a Boozy Night Out with the Best Pizza Chefs in Naples

Pay a visit to Naples, in southern Italy, and you’ll find a magical city that seems to love Maradona and pizza above all else, with God trailing home a distant fourth behind ‘honking on moped horns.’

In the latest episode of Munchies series Chef’s Night Out, we joined an array of legendary local pizza-makers—or pizzaioli, as they’re known collectively—to fill up on delicious Neapolitan slices and seafood, learning the crucial difference between normal pizza (“some decades old”), ‘wallet pizza’ (300 years old), and pizza fritta (deep-fried pizza) along the way.

There is also a lot of drinking and a woman with 19 siblings, all of whom are pizzaioli, just like she is.

