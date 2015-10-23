Napoli Scored a Ridiculous Longball-to-Chip Golazo

According to the rulebook, soccer is played on a grass field. Yesterday, though, the field surface became superfluous as Napoli strung together an immaculate, gravity-defying goal where the ball quite simply refused to touch the ground.

In yesterday’s Europa League match between Napoli and Danish side Midtjylland, defender Kalidou Koulibaly sent in a longball from the back to José Callejón, who did a near-slide-tackling touch on the ball to keep it aloft. The only time it touched the ground in roughly 65 yards was in the goal space. Pitch perfect.