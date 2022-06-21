A Narco-Monkey Was Killed During a Shootout and Now Has His Own Narcocorrido

A spider monkey was among the victims killed during a shootout in the State of Mexico between alleged members of criminal group La Familia Michoacana and state police.

Graphic photos of the dead monkey wearing a green camouflage hoodie under a black tactical vest and a diaper were shared over social media on June 14. Its corpse was found alongside those of ten people also killed in the incident.

In a photo from the scene, the dead monkey appears to be hugging the chest of a dead man, presumably his owner. In another, the monkey lies dead beside the man.

A couple of days later, someone composed a narcocorrido, inspired by the story of the monkey. Narcocorridos are drug ballads, written and composed about drug traffickers and smugglers.

“There are witnesses involved, of how they executed him,” the song composed by an anonymous singer says. “The changuito [little monkey] was not mean, but he was not timid either.”

Featuring a male voice and a guitar, the song has been shared widely on social media along with clips of a monkey drinking milk, and hanging on top of the head of what looks like an armed man.

“Changuito [little monkey], it was not your turn to die. Someone stole your story because you came here to win and to shine in many things,” the song says.

The shootout in Mexico state began when a group of armed men allegedly attacked a convoy from the state police force. The officers returned fire and killed 10 men, arrested seven and seized 20 AR-15 rifles, five cars, and tactical equipment. They found the dead monkey in the aftermath of the incident.

“The monkey was allegedly property of one of the criminals who died during the same incident,” Mexico’s State Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.

Authorities said they will carry out an autopsy of the monkey’s body to know the cause of his death.

“He is on his way to heaven,” the final lines of the song say. “But he left a legacy.”