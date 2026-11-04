NASA Just Locked 4 People Inside a Fake Mars Habitat for 378 Days. Here’s What Happened.

Anyone dreaming of living on Mars will need clever scientific breakthroughs to ensure nobody dies on the way there or within minutes of landing on the red planet. But maybe the most basic thing we’re going to have to overcome is figuring out how to keep astronauts saying once they get there, assuming we can figure out all the other technical stuff. Four volunteers just emerged after spending the past 378 days living on a simulated Mars that’s actually a 1,700-square-foot habitat in Houston.

According to Reuters, crew members Ross Elder, Ellen Ellis, Matthew Montgomery, and James Spicer voluntarily locked themselves inside the 3D-printed sandbox at Johnson Space Center back on October 19, 2025, to test the human psyche’s ability to survive isolation, equipment breakdowns, growing crops in fake Martian dirt, and panic-inducing communication lag times with Earth.

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As medical officer Ellen Ellis summed up upon stepping back into daylight, “It’s been a hell of a year.”

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Scientists Locked 4 People Inside a Simulated Mars Habitat for Over a Year

The facility had private quarters, two bathrooms, a gym, and an area for simulated “Marswalks.” What it didn’t have were modern amenities that keep us sane here on Earth, or maybe just drive us crazy in different ways. The four volunteers had nothing but the walls around them, constantly bombarding them with the stress and anxiety of isolation.

While NASA wants real human feet on Mars by the 2030s, the data gathered from this second CHAPEA mission will provide a year’s worth of information on how to keep yourself from falling apart during a long-haul spaceflight and eventual off-planet habitation.