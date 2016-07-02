Hear New Songs for NASA’s Juno Mission from GZA and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James

It’s kind of amazing that NASA has been able to tap the musical talent it has for its Juno Mission soundtrack. Since it began, we’ve heard music from Trent Reznor, and Weezer that both highlight different conceptual aspects of America’s first journey to Jupiter. Today, the space program has teamed up with Apple once again for two new tracks that are heavily different, by the one and only GZA and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James. The Genius’s track is titled “The Spark,” who delivers bars related to the mind’s expansion and the first humans to explore this. James’ track takes the space elements to a sonic aspect, where huge spaces of atmosphere open up for effect. It’s exciting to see how artists work with the topic, and it makes us hungry for more from the collaboration.