Photos from Some of Africa’s Most Exciting Contemporary Photographers

This weekend, Red Hook Labs and Nataal are debuting a group photography show in Brooklyn featuring six exciting contemporary photographers from Africa and its diaspora. Among them are Atong Atem, a Melbourne-based South Sudanense artist who focuses on African migrants in Australia; Egyptian street photographer Owise Abuzaid; and Lakin Ogunbanwo, a Nigerian who has a flair for colorful, meticulously composed images.

The photos range from fashion to documentary to art, from portraits to landscapes, all showcasing the diversity of work coming out of Africa. There are a few samples below, but if you’re in New York, you should come by Red Hooks Labs, at 133–135 Imlay Street in Brooklyn, to see the rest. The opening reception is May 7 from 6 PM to 10 PM, and the show will be on display until May 15.

Atong Atem

Owise Abuzaid

Lakin Ogunbanwo

Lakin Ogunbanwo

Atong Atem

Kristin-Lee Moolman

Kristin-Lee Moolman

Kristin-Lee Moolman

Delphine Diallo

Delphine Diallo

Owise Abuzaid