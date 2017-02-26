Nate Robinson Dribbles Entire Body Through 7’3″ Defender’s Legs in NBA D League

Nate Robinson may not be peaking out in his NBA glory days right now, but he’s certainly still pulling out some crazy shit in his time in the NBA D League. The famously short Robinson used his 5’9″ frame to unabashed advantage last night as he dribbled entirely through the legs of his 7’3″ defender Edy Tavares. And it looked like some kind of giant-fighting fairytale.

Tavares stepped to Robinson in a double team and dropped a classic defensive stance—only to find that the height of his legs proved an easy gate for Robinson. Nate only gave a quick hesitation before ducking straight under Tavares and making what would be an unsuccessful drive toward the basket. Robinson’s Delaware 87ers ultimately fell to Tavares’ Raptors 905, 96-110.

But forget the buckets, I’m down to just watch this on loop for a minute.