Nation in Shock as UK Garage Legend DJ EZ Announces He Will Stop Wearing Nike Baseball Cap

Yesterday evening, the British club community received some news that has left it both shaken and confused. Based on the below tweet, it would appear that UK Garage icon DJ EZ has decided to stop wearing Nike clothes, including the baseball cap with which he has become completely synonymous.

Soak it in people. Never since the fall of Rome have the words “end of an era” been more applicable. DJ EZ is so rarely seen without the Nike peak we’re not even sure what the top of his head looks like. Hell, we’re not even sure if he’s got eyebrows. First thing this morning THUMP reached out to Nike, but at this stage they weren’t prepared to comment on the news.

What the reason for this seismic shift is, remains to be seen. A falling out between EZ and Nike? An newly agreed sponsorship deal with Diadora? What we do know, is that EZ is going to need a new headwear option. So with that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of possible replacements.

It’s tweed and leather quilt, which is just so sensual and so sleek—perfect for keeping things seriously sexy during those UKG sets.

If you’re looking to replace Nike, you could do a lot worse than No Fear. And if you’re looking to replace a baseball cap, you could do a lot worse than a trilby.

Perfect for the wives and girlfriends of bus drivers…and UK Garage legend DJ EZ!!!

Do we really like it? Is it, is it wicked? We’re loving it, loving it, loving it! We’re loving that baseball cap!

Perfect.

