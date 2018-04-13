National Football Kits Reimagined with Local Fashion Brands

This article originally appeared on VICE Sports
National team shirts are less susceptible to horrible aesthetic fuck-ups than club kits; perhaps the designers know that you just don’t mess with the national pride of football fans. It also helps that there’s no horrible corporate logo splashed across the middle, scuppering any hope of a clean design.
But with only a handful of manufacturers making them, they tend to look the same. If one brand is making both Italy and Germany’s kits, for example, there could be no difference between the two aside from the national colours and whose fans are weeping as another goal nestles in the net.
This gave the artist Emilio Sansolini an idea: design shirts for international football teams in the style of that country’s own fashion brands. Including the likes of a Fred Perry England shirt and a Hugo Boss kit for Germany, it leads to some very appealing results: