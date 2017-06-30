Here’s National Geographic’s Best Aerial Travel Photography of the Year

Anyone with a drone can take an aerial photo, but these thoughtful, bird’s-eye view landscapes from National Geographic‘s Travel Photographer of the Year contest stand out. Each reveals a new way of seeing and understanding our world, in the same way the Eiffel Tower or the hot air balloon changed how artists and photography pioneers understood the Earth’s topography. Marvels of modern urbanization, ancient engineering, and natural wonders beg for a unique perspective to be fully appreciated—and they are, in a photo gallery National Geographic‘s editorial team curated exclusively for Creators.

You can join the worldwide community of photographers capturing sights from Thailand to Transylvania in the images below. Each submission earns a shot at the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest’s grand prize: A ten-day trip for two to the Galápagos Archipelago with National Geographic Expeditions. Entries close June 30 at noon EST, so if you can do better than the below, direct your hottest shots here.

Photo and caption byGreg Metro / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest, Nyiragongo’s Cauldron. Nyiragongo Volcano’s crater lake is the largest lava lake in the world. The hike up and evening at the top was one of the most awe inspiring travel experiences I have had. Nyiragongo is one of the many volcanoes located in the Virunga National Park in the eastern end of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Photo and caption by Hua Zhu / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest, Lantern Festival Celebration. This photo was taken in Jujing, a small ancient village in China. Jujing is known as the roundest village in China. In the last day of the Chinese New Year celebration, the village has traditional dragon dancing activity.

Photo and caption by Jassen T. / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest, A Thousand Birds. Each year between the months of December-March, Northern California becomes the winter home to thousands of migratory birds (geese, egrets, ducks, herons and others). Aerial image (shot from a plane).

Photo and caption by Calin Stan / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest, Infinite Road to Transylvania #6. This is Cheia (DN1A) road that takes you to Transylvania. Yes, THAT Transylvania, the birthplace of the legendary Count Dracula (Vlad Tepes). The legend says that this shot imagines what he might have seen on his nocturnal flights! Nevertheless, it’s a breathtaking view with a magnificent road.

Photo and caption by Alexander Hafemann / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest, Lonely Red Umbrella, Maldives. Lonely red umbrella on small islet sandbank in the South Ari Atoll, Maldives. Drone point of view from directly above.

Photo and caption by MD Tanveer Hassan Rohan/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest, Crossing Boral River. A MAN RIDING BOAT AND CROSSING THE BARAL RIVER DURING WINTER WHEN RIVER BECOME DEAD AND MOSSY ARE VISIBLE MORE THAN OTHER SEASON DUE TO ORDERLINESS OF WATER.

Photo and caption by Placido Faranda / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest, Solidified Lava vs Forest. I shot this picture in Sicily, with my drone. Those waves of lava are from Etna’s big eruption back in 2002, this eruption was so spectacular that was recorded by Lucasfilm and integrated into the landscape of the planet Mustafar in the 2005 film Star Wars: Episode III

Photo and caption by Jacob Carlson / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest, Moroccan Maze. People travel to Chefchaeoun because of the beautiful blue color that envelopes the Medina. It’s like no other place in the world, but like anything else, there is always more. When you climb halfway up the mountain and outside of the city walls, you can see that even this city bathed in blue has many other colors to show the world.

Photo and caption by Thomas Kokta / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest, Monks and People Praying, Thailand. A large gathering of monks and faithful for prayers. Thailand.

Photo and caption by Sohel Parvez Haque / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest. Prayer Muslims are attending Jummah prayer on Friday in Baitul Mokarram Mosque at Dhaka, Bangladesh

