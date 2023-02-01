The Biggest Coffee Table Flex Is a Glossy ‘National Geographic’ Subscription

What’s the first thing you think of when you hear the name National Geographic? If breathtaking natural vistas and award-winning photography immediately rushed to the front of your mind—you’re not alone. If there’s an iconic image of the exact moment an innocent salmon jumps out of a river and into a bear’s jaws—this is probably the magazine that published it. For 2023 though, the magazine is taking a more “new year, new me” perspective on the natural world, pivoting to a focus on health, wellness and how science is understanding new information on human life and longevity.

To be clear, National Geographic has always been grounded in curiosity and scientific exploration of the natural world, though that usually is manifested in digging up long-lost dynasties, or following the lives of animals in the wild. The historic publication’s new “Mind, Body, Wonder” series turns the focus on modern health and the human experience.

Sure, we may be coming out of peak “resolutions” season, but National Geographic’s latest trove of articles—including a study on how a new “American” diet could add years to your life, an exploration of how sugar affects the brain, and if fasting will increase your lifespan—are diving into deeper questions about how humanity could become harder, better, faster, stronger in the not too distant future.

The magazine even has a look at how scientists are challenging the very idea of aging, slowing (or to use National Geographic’s term—“curing”) the process and ideally overcoming the time-honored tradition of watching your body slowly break down into a creaky, achy blob.

Honestly, if you’re wondering how you can study up on how science is taking on the axioms of life, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than subscribing to National Geographic. On top of staying informed on the latest ways to improve your health, it’s also a gateway into over 130 years of award-winning, thought-provoking content; training your body and your mind? That’s one hell of a new year’s resolution.

Hey: If nothing else, at least you know you can always look at the pictures.

