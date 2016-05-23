National Geographic’s Travel Photo Contest Just Got Surreal

We often feature work from the mix of established and amateaur artists who submit stunning vistas and intimate portraits from around the globe to the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest. These photos are our second look at this year’s entries (check out the first here), and damn they’re surreal. A Chinese city embedded in the clouds; a shark swimming through water so clear it could be air; a colorless zebra galloping through a blindingly yellow meadow; the moments captured here are unbelievable.

National Geographic is still accepting entries through May 27. The grand prize is a seven-day Polar Bear Photo Safari for two a Churchill Wild–Seal River Heritage Lodge, plus bragging rights. Check out the final sneak peek at this year’s entries below and submit your work here if you’ve got what it takes.

Photo and caption by Boukhechina Malik/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; On the Top of the World; The shot is the result of a magical, powerful instant seen from the top of Sonchaux (CH), a day when the clouds were particulary low. I though I was like immerged in a fairytale, out of every human scale.

Photo and caption by Tracey Jennings/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; Mystical Forest; You don’t need to travel far from cities to visit Narnia. This 7 gill shark was photographed in a kelp forest just off the shore of Simonstown near Cape Town. Location: Simon’s Town, Western Cape, South Africa

Photo and caption by Stephane Mangin/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; Snowy Bride; Brave bride getting wed in the only day of snow in Tokyo, winter 2014. Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan

Photo and caption by Slawek Kozdras/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; Blue Lagoon; People enjoying their time in the legendary Blue Lagoon outside of Reykjavik in Iceland. Location: Blue Lagoon, Iceland

Photo and caption by Kajan Madrasmail/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; Colorful Market; Colorful market in Bangkok city, Thailand. Location: Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand

Photo and caption by Alison Langevad/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; Midnight Thirst; In the still of a star lit night, buffalo cautiously approach to quench their thirst. A long exposure with light painting allows me to capture the moment forever. Location: South Africa

Photo and caption by Claudio Ceriali/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; Holi festival ; Holi, India’s festival of colors, is an ancient Hindu tradition that is celebrated around the world, with the biggest and most colorful gathering taking place in the twin cities of Mathura and Vrindavan in India. The unifying festival is a celebration of love and the arrival of spring and includes the singing of folk songs and traditional dances depicting the festival’s origins. Location: Mathura and Vrindavan, India

Photo and caption by Stephen King/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; River Delta 6; One of a series of aerial shots taken from a helicopter over the fabulous river deltas in South Iceland. This one depicts the end of the journey for one river as it winds its way to the ocean. The brilliant colors are a result of mineral deposits picked up by the glacial waters. We were lucky to shoot on a gorgeously sunny day which really brought out the colors. Location: South Iceland

Photo and caption by Giovanni Modesti/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; Golden Sunrise; A beautiful sunrise in Tuscany. Location: San Quirico d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy

Photo and caption by David Nam Lip LEE/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; Time To Go Home 07; The youngster are having fun at the roof top of the train. There are too many people who rushing home after the Bishwa Ijtema at Tongi train station of Bangladesh. Location: Bangladesh

Photo and caption by Romaine W./ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; The Wall of Icons; As I was walking through the streets of Havana I came across this house that looked more like a museum than a regular home. As Cubans are always welcoming to guests I decided to take a peak inside, only to find out that this was actually a home containing collectible items from vinyl records to a large scale American flag, then to this wall of icons; decorated with a Cuban flag, revolutionary fighters, and past and present Cuban leaders. Location: Havana, Ciudad de La Habana, Cuba

Photo and caption by Stefan Forster/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; Rain in the Desert; Over the last 7 years I had one aim – photograph rain in the driest desert of Africa. In 2015 finally I found the rain. In the breathtaking scenery of the Namibrand-Park right at the border of the Namib Naukluft Nationalpark. An enormous thunderstorm came in and the setting sun created a wonderful rainbow. The challenge was, to not have my shadow in the picture.

Photo and caption by Sam Yick/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; On Fire @ Pinnacles WA; Fire on the ROCKS!

Photo and caption by King Fung Wong/ National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest; The Colourful Ho Chi Minh City; This is taken from the 12th floor of a hostel. Me and my friends were amazed how beautiful is the night view, let alone the vibrant side of Ho Chi Minh City in the morning. Location: Cây Bàng Một, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

