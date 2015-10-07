National Kits Reimagined with Local Fashion Brands

This article originally appeared on VICE Sports UK.

Fortunately, national team shirts are less susceptible to horrible aesthetic fuck ups than club kits. Perhaps the designers know that you just don’t mess with the national pride of football fans; it also helps that there’s no horrible corporate logo splashed across the middle, scuppering any hope of a clean design.

Videos by VICE

But, with only a handful of manufacturers making the kits, they tend to look the same. If one brand are making Brazil and Spain’s kits, for example, there could be no difference between the two aside from the national colours.

This gave the artist Emilio Solani an idea: design shirts for international football teams in the style of that country’s own fashion brands. Including the likes of a Fred Perry England shirt and a Hugo Boss kit for Germany, it leads to some very interesting results: