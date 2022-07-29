The Best Lipstick Deals for National Lipstick Day, Which Is a Real Thing

Whether you ride-or-die for your signature shade, or you’re a certified lipstick hoarder who keeps buying more and more stackable acrylic organizers to justify your ever-growing collection (guilty), National Lipstick Day is for everyone. I don’t know anyone that doesn’t like a sale, or enjoy a free gift—plus, I recently found out the horrifying fact that you’re only supposed to keep lip products for a year?! I had a teeny meltdown after realizing the bulk of my collection—which I obtained as a wee beauty intern—was far from fresh. We all know a year is a suggestion, but anything over two is far, far gone.

So, take this as a sign to stock up on your old standby, or give something new a try—especially with BOGO deals at Ulta and MAC, and heavy discounts everywhere else. Read on for our picks, including a few cult-classic shades from some of our favorite brands.

Videos by VICE

MAC

Without a doubt one of the most legendary, universally-flattering reds is MAC’s Ruby Woo. It is a suuuuuuper matte formula that I like for its staying power. If you want a low-maintenance red that you won’t have to worry about smearing or needing to reapply after one drink, this classic will be your new best friend. Mac is offering buy one, get one free on all bullet lipsticks (plus a free prep and prime lip with $50 purchase). If you need a suggestion for a second hue, my first lipstick ever was this pearlescent pink called “Angel” that smells like spun sugar and has just the right amount of sparkle.

Ulta

The beauty megastore is offering a ton of fun NLD-related promotions, including buy one, get one 50% off deals, regular discounts, and free gifts on all lip-related products, including treatments, liners, and gloss. Grab a rarely on-sale Kylie Cosmetics lacquer in the shade “You’re Cute Jeans,” to pay homage to this iconic moment, or snag the 2000’s Fendi-baguette staple, a Clinique Juicy tube in bubblegum pink.

Charlotte Tilbury

The seasoned makeup artist launched her beauty line in 2013 to bring the perfect “your lips but better” shade, Pillow Talk, that she had been custom-mixing for celebrities and models for ages, to the public. The magic lip-cheat pencil/matte lipstick combo is 40% off for the holiday, and gives lips a satin, pillow-like effect that makes lips stand out.

Pat McGrath Labs

One of the most impactful makeup artists of the decade, Pat McGrath, is truly a legend in her own right, and her “lip legends”—a.k.a. her most popular shades —are up to 30% off right now in a variety of finishes. The best-selling LUST glosses are also on sale for just $20.

Sephora

For today only, Sephora is offering 50% off a selection of cult-favorite lippies from brands including Armani, Yves Saint Laurent, Smashbox, and more. You can even get Sephora’s vegan, hydrating lipstick for just $6.

TGIF people, now layer on some lip and go have a sip!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick $21.00 at MAC Cosmetics Buy Now

MAC Frost Lipstick $21.00 at MAC Cosmetics Buy Now

Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss $20.00 at Ulta Buy Now

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Shine Lacquer $18.00 at Ulta Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Iconic Matte Lip Kit $58.00 at Charlotte Tilbury Buy Now

Pat McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss $20.00 at Pat McGrath Buy Now