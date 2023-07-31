The Best National Orgasm Sex Toy Deals (to Make You Cum Like Old Faithful)

Happy National Orgasm Day! Next to Anal August and Krispy Kreme’s donut giveaways, this non-bank holiday is our most treasured display of nationalism. After all, what could be more patriotic than saving loads for your loads? This is exactly what the Founding Daddies had in mind when they pictured a kingless, freewheeling nation of savvy spenders.

Access to high quality, low cost dildos is your right. It’s written right there [pours lemon juice on the Declaration of Independence], clear as day, which is why the good folks at Lovehoney, PinkCherry, Hot Octopuss, and more sexual wellness sites have cum together to bring you a day of deals, deals, deals on high-tech cock rings with whisper quiet motors, affordable wand vibrators, and luxury Swedish sex toys.

Videos by VICE

Uncork the water-based lube, and let’s find you something that goes bump in the night.

Amazon

There’s a surprising amount of great sex toys hiding on Amazon, from rabbit vibrators to faux leather BDSM horse masks. While the massive retailer hasn’t officially declared a National Orgasm Day sale, there are plenty of sick vibrators on promo for the occasion, including this 33% off powerful wand vibrator for clitoral and erogenous zone stimulation. Not only is it Grimace-purple, but it has a 4.3-star average rating from over 15,800 reviews. As one fan writes, “If ur broke AND want a good vibrator, get this, or if you just don’t wanna spend tons of money on a vibe, GET THISSS!1!1!”.

Babeland

Babeland is offering $25 off all orders over $125, including many of its bestselling luxury vibrators. Find us copping the Manta penis stroker (or two), because the Fun Factory vibrator is one of our favorite, easy-to-clean male masturbators thanks to its plein air design. Just apply the code SIZZLE at checkout.

Hot Octopuss

Hot Octopuss’ high-tech penis stroker, the Pulse Solo Essential, uses “scientific technology [in] medical devices” to get you off, hands-free. Cop it for 20% off right now with the code EVERYBODY20, and learn more about the sale in this VICE breakdown of the Tron-worthy vibe.

Je Joue

Je Joueis offering 25% off a selection of sex toys with code ORGASM25 from July 31 to August 8. If you have ever wanted to test the waters of couple’s vibrators, the brand’s “Mio” cock ring is on sale, and has racked up high ratings from Je Joue reviewers for its unique motor, which creates ultra-low-frequency vibrations that travel further through the body that your typical C-ring.

LELO

The luxury Swedish sexual wellness brand LELO is still slinging its summer deals event with up to 40% off select vibrators, including the multi-tasking, blended-orgasm machine known as the “Enigma.” As Angel Kilmister wrote in her VICE review of the G-spot and clitoral stimulation vibe, “[the] Enigma is a special toy […] one that makes masturbation feel spa-like, extraterrestrial, and, at the same, like oral sex with a familiar, skilled partner.”

Lovehoney

Lovehoney is one of the largest sexual wellness sites in the world, which means it’s filled with a little something for doms, daddies, pillow princesses, and every other kind of horny person. You can save up to 50% off a selection of sex toys during its Wet Hot Summer sale, including the TikTok-viral rose-shaped clitoral vibrator; I wasn’t expecting the floral-inspired vibrator to actually pull its weight in my sex toy rotation, but the ergonomic design (hold it like a Poké Ball!) makes it so fun and easy to maneuver around your clit.

Love Not War

Listen, there’s a lot of sex toy waste out there. Love Not War is the only brand in the world that offers both recycling and service-based repairs for its vibes, and it’s offering 20% off from July 31 to August 1 for National Orgasm day. Find us bringing home the brand’s ergonomic take on the classic rabbit vibrator, Laska, which has extra long clitoral stimulation attachments for heightened pleasure.

PinkCherry

PinkCherryis offering up to 80% off clearance items and an extra 30% off everything else as part of its Black Friday in July sale. Find us bringing home the new black colorway of the iconic Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoral vibrator, which is 65% off with the code JULY. The vibrator includes two clitoral head attachments, including one that utilizes a “liquid air tech” that feels like receiving (amazing) head underwater. As one PinkCherry reviewer writes, “The new attachment that’s included is literally insane and nothing compared to the other one. So smooth, soft, powerful, and it’s even pretty!”

Velvet Co.

Velvet Co. is offering up to 25% off all of its sex toy brands—think, Thruster, Acier, and Boutique Voila—as part of its ongoing On The Beach Summer Sale. Plus, you can get 40% off select summer bundles such as the Solstice Alto Metal Dildo and Discreet Sex Toy Gift Set, which brings together three of our favorite things: Weighted metal dildos that can help you squirt (we speak from experience), travel-sized lipstick vibrators, and water-based lube.

Here’s to a holiday we can really get behind.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.