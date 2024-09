God, this guy @BdotAdot5 is just the absolute best. We’ve seen Russell Westbrook, Tim Duncan and now, quite possibly his best effort: James Harden. The man is clearly a student of the game and perfectly captures Harden’s on court demeanor and antics: the celebrations, the obvious engagement and continuation of contact for foul calls, the post-jumper pose; It’s all so delightful. Watch and follow this guy already.