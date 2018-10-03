Nationwide Warrant Issued for Hair Stylist Accused of Machete Murder

Police have issued a nationwide warrant for a hair stylist they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Toronto police say that Sepehr Yeganehfathollah, 25, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the death of a man stabbed several times with a machete in mid-September.

Police say the murder Yeganehfathollah is wanted in connection to took place in North York on September 19th. Police were dispatched to that area in response to a fight at around 8PM that night and found Nader Fadael, 45, stabbed three times. According to the CBC, witnesses said they saw a man “fleeing into a nearby alley after the fight.”

Fadel was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In a press release regarding the warrant, Toronto Police say that Yeganehfathollahis is “known to work as a hair stylist” and then describe his hair cut in detail, writing “his hair is currently very short on the sides and long on the top—a ‘fade’-style haircut and a short beard.” They also write he is 5’8″ with a medium build and a mole on his left cheek.

Police say that Yeganehfathollah is aware that he is wanted and warn that he may be dangerous if approached.

