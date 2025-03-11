‘NBA 2K16’s Goofy-Ass “Livin’ Da Dream” MyCareer Mode Is the Peak of the Franchise for Me

If there’s one thing we all know 2K is great at, it’s channeling the spectacle of sports. Between the WWE 2K, NBA 2K, and even PGA Tour 2K series, 2K understands how to harness that “live” energy into their sports games. Visually and mechanically, nobody else has managed to match the perfected presentation 2K injects into any given experience. However — and I touched on this briefly in my WWE 2K25 review — I’ve personally reached a critical point with my enjoyment of 2K’s sports offerings.

WWE 2K25, on the surface, is a great game. But, there’s a certain “heart” missing from it. Many NBA 2K fans, even outside of the issue with microtransactions, have also articulated similar thoughts about the franchise to this point. I can’t tell you the last time I cared about a MyCareer mode in an NBA 2K game. Oh, wait, yes I can! NBA 2K16!

2K16 gave us the brilliant, beautiful “Livin’ Da Dream” MyCareer mode. To understand where I’m coming from, your character’s name is “Frequency Vibrations.” And as far as everyone else is concerned, that may as well be his actual name. Yes, Livin’ Da Dream isn’t too divorced from virtually every other MyCareer mode in an NBA 2K game. You’re the young, hot new up-and-comer, you have a rival you occasionally glare at, and you want that trophy and ring to conclude your season. Standard stuff. But, Livin’ Da Dream was special. Because it was so serious in its attempt to introduce interpersonal drama that’s just… delightful. A true national treasure.

‘nba 2K16’ had one thing: the audacity. and i admire that!

So, the MyCareer mode had “heavy outside involvement” in the form of Spike Lee. Yes, that Spike Lee. Apparently, he directed, wrote, and co-produced the entire thing. I know I’m putting an asterisk on Lee’s involvement, but hear me out. I have a hard time believing that one of cinema’s most evocative directors did… this. If you don’t click that movie-length YouTube video up there, you’re missing out. NBA 2K16‘s Livin’ Da Dream is the cheesiest, goofiest, strangest basketball-centered story ever created.

Relationship drama, over-acting, under-acting, the worst “best friend” in history, and even death. Livin’ Da Dream had it all. It narratively went for it. Is it good? …Ehh. But it damn sure is memorable. To this day, I quote so many of its lines. It’s the most pure fun I’ve had playing any NBA 2K MyCareer mode. No other attempt at that mode has been as colorful, wild, and patently unhinged. Not before and not since. For all its flaws (and there are many), it was sincere. …Or as “sincere” as a product meant to be consumed annually can be, anyway.

I’ll always be a “Fof” — “friend of freq”

But, you know what Livin’ Da Dream makes me long for? Something I know for sure 2K ain’t ever doing with NBA 2K? A narrative-driven basketball management game where you play as the new coach for a team. Your goal? Win a championship within three years. With that comes all the pain of managing a team, reacting to fans being fans, and trying to appease the front office.

Where Livin’ Da Dream walked, I want a basketball management sim to sprint. Maybe you find out your star player is doing drugs. What do you do? Report him and have him suspended indefinitely when your team desperately needs him to have a shot at making the playoffs? …Or do you keep it quiet and hope nobody finds out? Maybe a player off the bench is going crazy on the court, but they’re running ragged. Do you bench them when they’re on fire, or do you tell them to keep going and risk a critical injury? That’s the game I want to play.