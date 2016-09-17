NBA Champion Iman Shumpert, Still Very Good at Music, Raps That He’ll Take a Knee for the Anthem

Iman Shumpert—NBA Champion, husband of Teyana Taylor, and man who delivers babies using headphones​—is, as we’ve previously discussed, Good At Music. The Cleveland Cavalier can rap and, with the NBA still very much in the midst of the off-season, that’s exactly what he’s doing. Last month, he dropped “Glory​,” showcasing a confident flow over a sample from Yeah Yeah Yeahs’s “Heads Will Roll.”

Now he’s back with another new track, “His Story,” and he’s stepped up again. Everything here’s prefaced with Shumpert’s swagger, jumping in every few bars by rapping “You hate that you love it you know it / You hate that you love it admit it,” his voice cracking up constantly.

The headline here is that Shumpert raps in apparent support of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick​’s recent protests, suggesting that he’ll join an ever-increasing number of high-profile sportspeople in protesting during the national anthem when the NBA season gets going. “You best believe I’m gonna take me a knee for the anthem,” he raps. Given the NBA’s history with such protests, at least on the surface, Shumpert’s incredibly unlikely to be alone when that time comes, even on his own team.

Inseparable from all this is that Shumpert’s music career seems to be going from strength to strength in just about every way. So, once again, we’ll say this: put the man in a studio with Damian Lillard for 24 hours and see what happens.

Listen to “His Story” below.

