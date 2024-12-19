NBA’s Charlotte Hornets Brutally Tricked a Kid Into Thinking He Won a PS5

The Charlotte Hornets ran an on-court fan stunt that aimed for comedy but instead crushed the dreams of a poor, innocent kid.

It’s the season of giving, but the NBA franchise decided to channel their inner Grinch by making the kid believe he was gifted a highly-coveted PS5 only to rip it from his hands the second the cameras panned away.

Initially, the 13-year-old Charlotte Hornets fan was asked if he wanted to come on the court during the game and participate in one of those in-arena skits where fans will play a game or answer some basic questions to receive a prize. If you’ve ever attended an American sporting event, you’ve definitely seen it on the Jumbotron.

The teen obviously accepted the offer to come on the court and while down there, the Hornets mascot, Hugo, handed the boy his PS5. He was thrilled – because of course – until it was taken back from him backstage.

“It got pretty awkward,” the kid’s father told WJYZ-TV of Charlotte. “Because [the staffer] had to make it clear he wasn’t joking.”

Instead, the Hornets swapped out the game console and gave the kid a jersey. Apparently, right before the skit, the father was informed that what his son would be handed during the taping would not actually be what he kept.

“The funny thing is, if he had just gone out in the first place and they just gave him a jersey out there on the court, he would have been stoked, you know,” his father added.

I just can’t imagine at any point during the planning phase of this staged event that giving a kid a PS5 and then taking it from him would ever sound like a good idea.

Bah humbug!