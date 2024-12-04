NBA Star Ja Morant Doesn’t Want to Dunk Anymore

I can’t say I’ve heard this one before. Star NBA player Ja Morant is making it known that he’ll be avoiding dunking the ball moving forward.

Why is this even news? Well, basketball players are some of the most athletic freaks on the planet. And high-flying dunks are something fans of the game all love to witness. It’s also odd that perhaps the league’s best dunker in Morant is the one to come out and say something like this.

Though he may be wise for considering less dunking…

Morant’s rise to stardom was fast-tracked due to his circus-like slams and acrobatic finishes. There is a price for all of his mid-air antics, though.

Injuries have been an unkind result of his dunking prowess, particularly the collisions he has endured over the years when getting up. It appears he’s over putting his body through that exertion, instead opting for more basic two-handed dunks on fast breaks instead of yamming over a seven-footer like he’s done in the past.

“Sometimes I get knocked out the air and [a foul] don’t get called, and now I’m out longer than what I’m supposed to be,” Morant said per ESPN. “Sometimes the foul might get called; I still hit the floor, but after the game, you might feel that little fall. So I just pick and choose, man. Hey, two points is two points. I get it done. That’s all that matters.”

That makes total sense, even if hearing a basketball player express that he doesn’t want to dunk sounds weird.

Morant has a chance to build a legacy among the game’s greats. Perhaps the only thing that could derail that pursuit is injuries. And the best way of avoiding those would be by eliminating the highlight-reel dunks he’s done so often.

While a bummer for fans, it’s probably what’s best.