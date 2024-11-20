NBA YoungBoy Pleads Guilty in Drug Fraud Ring

NBA YoungBoy is a free man… almost. The rapper, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to multiple charges in connection to his prescription fraud ring case in Utah, though he will be serving more than two years behind bars for a separate case.

During his drug fraud case sentencing, YoungBoy — real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — was hit with a $25,000 fine, as reported by Hot New Hip-Hop. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery, and six counts of misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct. Additionally, YoungBoy entered a plea of “no contest” to the remaining 36 charges in the case.

Videos by VICE

Logan District Judge Spencer Walsh noted that part of his willingness to suspend prison time for YoungBoy was due to the rapper serving a “substantial” 27 months in prison for a separate federal case in another county.

“I’ve seen so many times where you have young men and women who have a lot of talent and potential. They can be robbed of that potential when they start to really struggle with their addictions,” Walsh said at the sentencing hearing.

“I don’t want that for you,” Walsh continued. “I’m sure that in your future, once you’re done with your federal prison time, you can be really successful on federal probation and have a really bright future where you can reach your full potential in every aspect of your life. Best of luck to you, Mr. Gaulden.”

“This is somewhat of a unique case where there have been multiple jurisdictions involved both in the federal and the state systems,” state prosecutor Ronnie Keller added, per local news station ABC 4. “This is just really a smaller cog in the bigger wheel of ultimately seeking justice.”