Ne-Yo Reveals One Requirement He Has in His Relationship With His Four Girlfriends

Being in a relationship with multiple people sounds exhausting. Taking care of four different people, their needs and emotions, in addition to yourself, that’s a lot of bandwidth being used. However, it’s something that Ne-Yo seems happy to take part in. He’s in a polyamorous relationship with four different women: Cristina “Pretty Baby,” Arielle Hill “Twin Flame,” Moneii “Phoenix Feather,” and Brionna Williams “Sexy Lil’ Somethin’.” Obviously, each woman has their own specific needs. However, the R&B crooner notes one underrated thing in particular to make a relationship between them work: a big ol’ bed.

Recently, Ne-Yo went on Kai Cenat’s guest-filled Mafiathon 3 series. There, he opens up about his unconventional love life, something he’s seemingly thriving in. However, he did pull out a unique expense to accommodate all of his lovers. He bought a custom Alaskan King sized bed. “That’s like two California Kings next to each other.” the “So Sick” singer explains. “You gotta get that mattress made.”

Ne-Yo Buys Gigantic Bed to Fit All four of His Women in Bed

These may seem like glorified flings but the “Because of You” artist insists it’s much deeper. He refers to all of his women as his “wives” and says he couldn’t be happier about his current setup. “My love life is phenomenal,” Ne-Yo adds. “I have four beautiful ladies that move with me on a regular.”

So if he’s is in a polyamorous relationship, does that mean his other women can pursue other men too? Not necessarily, it seems. When he spoke with Angie Martinez, he emphasizes that it doesn’t work without boundaries and proper communication. So he’s not exclusive to his women and he’s made it clear to them. However, apparently, they want to stick to Ne-Yo with all strings attached.

“They came to me and said, ‘I want to be exclusive to you and just you,’” he recalls. “I said, ‘You understand that your exclusivity to me does not mean my exclusivity to you?’”