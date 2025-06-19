‘Near-Mage’ Is Everything I Want From a Narrative Point-And-Click Magic Adventure (Review)

Near-Mage is a game that I highlighted on one of my recent Two-Game Tuesdays (that I did on a Saturday). And because I like to stand on what I say, I bought this and Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure shortly after. One of the best things about doing this job is that I’ve had my love for certain genres reignited because I’m bouncing all over the place looking for games to cover. Point-and-click adventures have been high on that list, and I’m happy to say that Near-Mage is yet another I’ve fallen in love with.

‘near-mage’ starts with some familiar beats with a better twist

Screenshot: Stuck In Attic

Near-Mage starts with the main character, Illinca (Illy) Vraja, playing video games in her room. She’s suddenly called down by her mother Cathrine, to get that classic “what are you doing with your life?” speech. Her father, Jack, is clearly where Illy gets her sense of humor from. After being sent back to her room to have a good think about the conversation, she’s greeted by a letter floating through her window. Her Great-Aunt Domnica from Transylvania invites her out to the country to clear her mind and maybe get some inspiration for her future.

You do get some level of choice in dialogue options, ranging from Illy’s very sarcastic sense of humor to more genuine responses. In addition to that, you can change her hairstyle, clothes, and the color of all of it. My version of her is, of course, running around decked out in Eagles colors. There are also preset outfits as well. And you can make those changes in any of the rooms Illy sleeps in. It’s a small but pretty cool touch.

Domnica’s invite leads Illy to the Transylvanian Institute for Magick, where she can learn to become a full-blown spellcaster. She, like all the other students, starts at the rank of Near-Mage. You learn to craft a spell by taking three classes that make up the full spell. You learn the element in each class by correctly repeating the words the professor speaks. In between classes, you can end up taking on other side quests that further enhance the world of Rakus.

You had me worried there for a second

Screenshot: Stuck In Attic

One of the early missions had me taking a potions class to learn to fly. To do that, I had to collect three flowers. In order to collect those three flowers, I had to do a bit of running around. Given the overall subject and context of the game, I’m mostly willing to forgive a fetch quest. Fortunately, Stuck In Attic does so much more than this. I was able to pick up a number of side quests that actually made other main quest objectives more fun. As I learned about the other aspects of this world, I was able to make quick connections that made me feel like I was living in Rakus.

One of my favorite quests involves the library and a stolen book. You have a choice in how you want to handle the overall resolution, and while I didn’t feel like I made the wrong choice, the way that particular quest turned out made me feel horrible. But then there was another thread to pull from that point. It was at that moment that I realized there is truly a great deal of thought and care put into this story, and it made me look forward to everything playing out.

Screenshot: Stuck In Attic

The voice acting in the game is great, and each character feels distinct. From Illy’s parents to the very suspicious Fengar and the steady Professor Daos, every single character is written well and acted even better. And for a game like this, that’s a major point. I’m still trying to talk to every character and pull at every thread to see more and more of the world and lore. I’m also realizing that I have a real soft spot for games with art styles and writing that are reminiscent of some of my favorite adult animation. Near-Mage is yet another game in that tradition. It’s excellent, and I can’t wait to see what else comes from Stuck In Attic.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Near-Mage is available now on PC. The game was purchased by the reviewer on Steam.