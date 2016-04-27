Nearly 30-Year-Old High School Basketball Player Says He Had No Idea He Was Nearly 30

A pretty bizarre story unfolded last week as local police arrested a 29-year-old man who they say posed as a 17-year-old in order to play on the Catholic Central High School in Windsor, Ontario. Jonathan Nicola was allegedly a high school senior who escaped war-torn Sudan to play basketball and get an education. In reality, he is a 29-year-old Sudanese refugee trying to help his family back home.

Nicola was arrested by Canada Border Services Agency last week for an alleged violation of the Immigration Refugee Protection Act when they discovered his paperwork and age were inaccurate. He has been detained ever since because he’s been considered a flight risk. He was able to speak in his own defense and claims he had no idea how old he was. He alternated between blaming his mother, and a mysterious basketball coach for telling him he was the wrong age.

“I aways keep asking what is the specific age that I was born, and she has told me that she could not remember,” he told the April 19 hearing.

“Over (in South Sudan) . . . not every year we study . . . we always keep moving to different schools, and over there, they do not ask your age. They do not ask you nothing…I am not a liar person. I am religious. I pray to God . . . If something bad happen to me here, I do not know what would happen to my mother back home because she is really sick. She has diabetes.”

Nicola then briefly spoke about a man he only referred to as “coach Steyn” who supposedly filled out all his paperwork that allowed him get into the country.

“I told him, no, I was not born in 1998. I told him that I am too young for 1998. I’m not in 1998. Then he told me, ‘No, you go back ask my mother, ask my mother how old am I.’ And my mother she do not even remember. She told me 1993, 1990,” Nicola said at the earlier hearing.”So I went back and this guy he just do me the paper . . . he did the whole papers. He did everything.”

It took some time to figure out, but his story didn’t seem to match up with the information gathered by Canadian and American border agencies. The fingerprints Nicola used as part of his application to gain entry into Canada were also used for a failed refugee application to America with the same name, but a different age. He had also applied for a U.S. visa from Nairobi one year ago, which was also denied.

Nicola asked to be sent home to his family if it’s determined that he did anything wrong, but the judge was not really feeling it, and got about as direct as it gets: “I understand your desire to do that, but the way you have gone about doing that is frankly, quite illegal.”

His next hearing, is scheduled for May 24th at which point it will be determined whether he will remain in the country.

