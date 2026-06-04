By now, you should know not to drink raw milk. It is disgusting and dangerous. And yet, we apparently live in medieval times, as for reasons that will forever be a mystery to me, people have rejected the safe harbor of pasteurized milk and instead are rolling the dice on milk that comes straight out of the cow’s body, which nearly 60 people in Idaho just found out is risky the hard way.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, as reported by Idaho News 6, almost 60 people have gotten sick since May 19 after drinking raw milk from two separate dairy operations in northern and southern Idaho. So far, 45 of those cases have tested positive for Campylobacteriosis, an illness caused by Campylobacter bacteria.

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Health officials have not released the names of the dairies because they say that the risk of drinking raw milk applies broadly to any producer of unpasteurized milk. Investigations are still ongoing across six of Idaho’s seven public health districts as they try to identify contaminated batches.

More Cases Could Be on the Way

Raw milk skips the pasteurization process, which is like saying that your ladder has skipped the safety inspection phase. Pasteurization kills bacteria like E. coli, Listeria, Salmonella, and today’s culprit, Campylobacter. Contrary to what raw milk drinkers believe, pasteurization does not significantly reduce milk’s nutritional value, but it does reduce the chance that you’ll be doubled over in pain as you alternate between spraying poop and vomit all over your bathroom.

Doves usually develop within 2 to 5 days after consumption, and can last about a week. This is especially dangerous for young children, pregnant women, the elderly, or anyone with a weakened immune system.

Idaho public health officials seem confident that they’ll be able to identify more cases in the days and weeks to come. They are urging people who have consumed raw milk and are experiencing symptoms to immediately seek medical care and contact their local health district.