Nearly Half of Depression Patients Have a Treatment-Resistant Condition

A new study revealed that half of the people with depression do not respond to treatment. Something needs to be done for these individuals—and soon.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest. Also called major depressive disorder or clinical depression, it affects how you feel, think, and behave and can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems. You may have trouble doing normal day-to-day activities, and sometimes you may feel as if life isn’t worth living.”

Needless to say, effective treatment is crucial for individuals suffering from depression, as it can severely impact their daily life and their will to live. Depression is also a known risk factor for suicide.

Nearly Half of People With Depression Could Be Classified as Treatment-Resistant

However, recent research published in the British Journal of Psychiatry sheds light on how common treatment-resistant depression really is.

First things first, let’s get technical: Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) refers to persistent depression that does not improve after the use of multiple antidepressants or antidepressant classes.

“With nearly half of all patients not responding to multiple drug options, we need better treatment options to be able to support patients for whom first-line antidepressant medications don’t make a difference,” said PhD researcher Kiranpreet Gill from the School of Psychology at the University of Birmingham and corresponding author of the study.

“Furthermore, the experiences of patients who took part in this study show that more awareness and options for treating depression when first-line antidepressant medications don’t work well is urgently needed,” Gill continued.

Not to mention, the less effective a treatment is, the more hopeless a person will likely feel when they notice little to no improvements.

“There is an irony that the experience of struggling to treat depression is in itself a risk factor for a worsening sense of ‘hopelessness’ as one patient described it,” Gill said.

And, of course, some of these existing medications also pack horrific side effects, which can worsen the individual’s mental state—especially if they don’t bring any sort of relief.

So, what can we do? Well, according to Gill, “This should be a clarion call to recognize that treatment-resistant depression needs to be factored into clinical decision-making and the ongoing support that patients are offered.”