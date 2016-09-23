Neaux Premiere the Dreamy Video for “Deep Dive”

I’m sure a lot of indie rock “experts” and shoegaze snobs are scratching their heads wondering how they could possibly be digging music written by a former Warped Tour favorite and someone who cut their teeth playing songs that traditionally clocked in under a minute. With just a couple of videos, one tour under their belt, and the release of their debut record Fell Off The Deep End, Neaux has created quite a stir making them a band to watch for the rest of the year.

Neaux’s video for “Deep Dive,” debuting below, features songwriting duo Nick Fit (Trash Talk, Loss Leader) and Sierra Kay (VersaEmerge) enjoying the simpler things in life like jumping off docs, floating in pools and hanging with dogs. The video’s lo-fi, grainy look and feel compliments the tracks dreamy soundscape, while the home movie aesthetic makes this introduction to the band seem personal and almost intimate.

Check out the video below and if you’re in the New York area on October 26, go see them at St. Vitus Bar with Culture Abuse and Drug Church.