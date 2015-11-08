Nebraska Upsets Michigan State After Controversial Touchdown

After months of living a miracle season (ahem—Michigan, Purdue—need I go on?), Michigan State might have just shown their true colors against an unranked Nebraska. But on what terms? Apparently, some questionable ones. Maybe don’t count out some karmic payback for some close Michigan State wins in the past.

While Nebraska held down an astonishing 19 points in the 4th quarter, at least six of them were in question, as Brandon Reilly stepped out of bounds before making a catch that would lead to a touchdown. Of course, refs went to the replay with questions of intentionality. Was he forced out? The referees ruled yes, but the ambiguities will constitute the nightmares for Michigan State fans for decades to come.

Let’s take another look:

This is the TD that capped off a 38-second, 91-yd drive to bring Nebraska over Michigan State. https://t.co/0Slgrya6ig

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2015

Regardless of your level of disdain for Michigan State and the hand of karma, it doesn’t feel good for anyone to see a team lose like that.