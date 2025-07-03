Need a Bing Bong or a Scout of Your Own? Makeship Is Partnering With Landcrab To Create a ‘PEAK’ Collaboration

I’m the type of person who likes to get myself a little treat after completing something spectacular in a game. It doesn’t matter if it’s buying Kiryu and Majima Tubbz after playing through the entire Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise, or collecting a plethora of Metal Gear Solid merchandise. I’m a sucker for trinkets. After scaling the tallest mountains together with my friends in PEAK, Aggro Crab and Landfall are doing something that is going to make my wallet burn with the force of a thousand suns. They’re partnering with Makeship to create marketable plushies of the Scout and, even more importantly, Bing Bong. That’s right. If you go touch grass in real life, you can bring Bing Bong with you. I can guarantee someone is going to climb a mountain IRL with this little guy.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

As You May Expect, the ‘Peak’ Plushies Are Smashing Through the MakeShip goals With Ease

While I may have loved Aggro Crab for getting me into the Souls-like genre with their adorably frustrating underwater adventure Another Crab’s Treasure, I can’t deny that their collaboration with Landfall has been… dare I say it? PEAK. I don’t think they could have picked a better name for this adventure, as every journey I’ve taken has been exactly that. If there’s one thing I have to admit about my repeated visits to the mountain? It’s that Bing Bong has never once made it to the top. But now? Now, I can make sure that Bing Bong makes it wherever I want Bing Bong to make it.

As of the time of this writing, these campaigns were launched roughly 4 hours ago. Bing Bong is already over 400% funded, as it seems like many players want this PEAK mascot in their own home. I’m partial to the Scout Plushie, myself. Sitting at 54% funding already, it seems like a lock on both of these plushies getting funded. If you want to get one for yourself, you’ll need to act fast. Makeship creates products on an ordered basis. Meaning that if you don’t order one before the campaign closes on July 13. Pledge $2 today, pay the rest when it ships. Otherwise, prepare to pay some ridiculous scalping fees. The choice is yours. Do what Bing Bong would be most proud of.