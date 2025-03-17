Need a Game To Unwind After a Stressful Day? Give ‘Acts of Blood’ a Try, and Thank Me Later

A game with a great combat system can make more of an impact than just a flying fist or a powerful kick. Games like the Batman: Arkham franchise have captivated players for years, and still hold the Gold Standard for combat in a superhero game. Heck, in basically any combat-based game up to this point. Sifu came along and paired stylish graphics with an incredible combat system, and quickly rocketed up the lists, too. Now, Acts of Blood is combining the best of both worlds to make another unforgettable beat ’em up that also doubles as an incredible stress relief tool.

Screenshot: Eksil Team

‘Acts of Blood’ Feels Like a Proper Martial Arts Showcase, and Looks Great to Boot

Beating the crap out of waves of goons never gets old, especially in Acts of Blood. Why is this, you may ask? Excellent animations paired with phenomenal graphics, and most importantly, a great combat system. Every attack is delivered with lethal intent, so blows feel sufficiently deadly as they land. A lot of fighting games lack this impact, and that’s what impressed me right off of the bat with Acts of Blood. There’s not a single half-ass punch or kick thrown here; everyone is ready to fight like their life depends on it.

And sometimes, you just need to have that game that helps you unwind from a stressful day at the office. Taking out my rage on these virtual combatants always feels good. And it’s something I strongly suggest everybody tries at least once. While Acts of Blood is scheduled for a Q2 2025 release window, there’s a demo available now. And I would strongly suggest checking it out, especially if you’re trying to scratch that Sifu itch.

Oh, and like any good game, you can also dress up Hendra in a variety of different outfits. Is this important to the plot? Absolutely not. There’s a chance that it could be in the final game. But for right now, it’s fun to play dress-up and then go beat the ever-living life out of anyone who gets in our way. That alone should be worth a download and try, right?