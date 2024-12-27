Need a New Rhythm Game in Your Life? May I Introduce You to Taiko No Tatsujin

The era of rhythm games may feel like it’s long been over. As our plastic guitars, drums, and even microphones lay waiting in our closets for the next Guitar Hero or Rock Band game, you may be like me. Jonesing for the return of one of your favorite types of games. May I introduce you to Taiko No Tatsujin, a drumming game that is also one of the most wonderful experiences you may ever have?

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

It Doesn’t Matter Where You Play ‘Taiko No Tatsujin,’ Just Do Yourself a Favor and Try It

My obsession with Taiko no Tatsujin started the first time I laid eyes on the box behind the glass at my local K-Mart. Yes, that long ago when that was one of the big box retailers. A PlayStation 2 copy of the game waited in the electronics section for me, but its price tag was always a little too high for my adolescent self. No matter how many chores I did, I never could seemingly come up with the money to finally add this one to my collection.

Fast forward about 15 years, and the release of the Nintendo Switch happened. A particular little game titled Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun was announced, alongside a Hori Drum. Finally, with my adult money, I could afford to buy a copy of the game that I had lusted after for so many years. And I nearly instantly fell in love.

Taiko no Tatsujin is deceptively simple, yet incredibly difficult to properly master. There are technically only two notes in the game: red notes, Dons, and blue notes, Kas. I figured, with the sheer number of hours I had spent playing games like Guitar Hero and mastering the Expert level tracks, I would be able to stomp anything the game threw at me. That was almost 5 years ago, and now? Even with the amount of practice I’ve had over the years? I’m starting to just barely FC hard-level tracks.

I took the time to modify my Hori Drum, adding a wooden platter underneath its rubber exterior. I also purchased a set of proper Bachi (drumsticks) to see if that would help my skills improve. But basically, I just need to devote even more time to Taiko no Tatsujin. Something I’ll happily do.

Video by Yomii Japan Piano on YouTube

I’ve Tried So Hard and Got So Far, but in the end, I Still Can’t Play ‘Oni’ Songs

Honestly? Taiko no Tatsujin is basically a more advanced version of Donkey Konga. It follows the same basic principles of two simple notes and a specialty-level note. In Donkey Konga, you have to clap. In Taiko no Tatsujin, you have to hit the Don or Ka with both sticks when you see a big note. It’s pretty simple, but as I mentioned before, it can get out of control quickly.

The Expert level tracks are the ultimate test for any rhythm game fan. Some of them, including Knight of Nights, are some of the most difficult things I’ve ever experienced. But once you finally complete this on a higher difficulty? It’s euphoric. Unlike anything else I’ve experienced in a rhythm game.

So, I politely implore you. If you’re searching for a new rhythm game to fill your heart and soul with song, kindly give Taiko no Tatsujin a chance. It’s a wonderful experience, and you can even play with a controller if you don’t want to buy the drum. I would strongly suggest getting your hands on one sooner rather than later, however. It makes the experience that much better.