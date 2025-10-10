Neil Young Pulling His Music From Amazon, After Previously Leaving and Returning To Spotify

Years after leaving and then returning to Spotify, legendary singer-songwriter Neil Young has announced that he is pulling his music from Amazon in protest of the company’s founder, Jeff Bezos.

Taking to his website, the Neil Young Archives, Young explained that he is taking his music down from Amazon because he is not a fan of Bezos’ ties to the current presidential administration, and also because he wants to encourage people to shop locally instead of with large corporations. Read his full statement below:

Videos by VICE

FORGET AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS

FORGET FACEBOOK

BUY LOCAL

BUY DIRECT

BEZOS SUPPORTS THIS

GOVERNMENT

IT DOES NOT SUPPORT YOU OR ME

The time is here.

FORGET AMAZON.

Soon my music will not be there.

It is easy to buy local.

Support your community.

Go to the local store.

Don’t go back to the big corporations who have sold out America.

We all have to give up something to save America from

the Corporate Control Age it is entering.

They need you to buy from them.

Don’t.

They shut down our government your income your safety

your family’s health security.

Take America Back

together, stop buying from the big corporations support local business.

Do the right thing. Show who you are.

While he’s been transparent about not being a fan of Donald Trump, earkier this summer Young extended a personal invite to the president to check out one of his then-forthcoming concerts, as long as “there is not martial law by then,” making it clear that his proposition is mostly backhanded.

In a Neil Young Archives post, Young declared, “I am not scared of [Trump]. Neither are the rest of us,” seemingly in response to an ongoing feud between Trump and Young’s fellow rock icon Bruce Springsteen.

“We will not be doing a political show,” Young wrote. “We will be playing the music we love for all of us to enjoy together. President Trump, you are invited. Come and hear our music just as you did for decades.”

Young’s “decades” comment stems from past praise heaped on him by Trump, as noted by Consequence. In fact, the billionaire once told Rolling Stone, “[Young’s] got something very special. I’ve listened to his music for years…” The pair also crossed paths multiple times, and on Trump-owned properties.