Nemanja Matic Blasts Goal Past Tim Howard from 35 Yards Out

Everton built a 2-0 lead over Chelsea in the first half at Goodison Park today, but minutes before the break Nemanja Matic cut it in half with this rocket. Matic got the ball in the middle of the pitch and two Everton defensemen were in the area, but neither ever bothered Matic in the slightest. He was able to settle the ball and set himself up so he could really stride into it for a long-range blast. Everton keeper Tim Howard made a leaping try, but he had no chance.

WATCH: Nemanja Matic beats Tim Howard with a brilliant goal from 35-yards out. #ForeverFaster http://t.co/Ai5fkV51Yl

— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 12, 2015

Videos by VICE

Everton still lead 2-1 with about 20 minutes left to play.

[NBCSN]