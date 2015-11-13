Neon BMX Park Is a Literal Kaleidoscope

BMX rider Kriss Kyle is known for being one of the most stylish and inventive riders in the game. This week, Red Bull released his newest video that blurs the line between reality and illusion. Designed and directed by Ben Scott, Kaleidoscope is an interactive, indoor park that challenges you to “see things differently” with moving ramps, hidden trampolines, and rotating spiral ramps. The end effect is something of a cross between Tron and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, except in real life. “The whole concept is just like looking through one big kaleidoscope, with all the different shapes and colors,” Kyle explains.

Parts of the same crew that filmed the cinematic giant Gravity put their creative gusto into making Kaleidoscope‘s tricks and turns come to life in 4k, and you can watch it here below:

If you’re thirsty for more, learn more about the making of Kaleidoscope below:

Head over to Red Bull’s interactive site to get up close and personal with Kaleidoscope.

