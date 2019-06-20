‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ is Coming to Netflix. Let’s Watch It Together

With the Netflix release of Neon Genesis Evangelion around the corner, we’re rereleasing our conversation from last November on the landmark series’ first two episodes from Waypoints 10. Rob, Patrick, and Danielle give their first ever impressions of the series, struck by it’s narrative structure and striking visuals. Then Austin leads them through a discussion of the show’s predecessors, it’s troubled production, and complicated readings. We will be back next week with a new episode of Waypoints discussing episodes three through seven!

