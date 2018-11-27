‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ is Coming to Netflix

Killer robots and teen soldiers piloting said robots in life or death battles against intergalactic “Angels”: Yup, Netflix is taking us back to twisted Japan, and it’s happening in Spring 2019.

Hideaki Anno’s much celebrated Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-96)—the disturbed child labour meets the mentally disturbed animation—is coming to the streaming platform worldwide later next year, and it’s coming packaged with the accompanying films, Evangelion: Death (True) 2, and The End of Evangelion.

As the story went: set several years after a catastrophic event, it follows a cryptic organization called Nerv, tasked with fighting against mysterious alien invaders known as Angels. And for some unfortunate reason, the only thing stopping Godzilla-like disasters befalling a city, a group of teenagers are made responsible for piloting giant mechs better known as Evangelion units.

Netflix is picking up one hell of a franchise—often lauded for its heady psychoanalytic themes—to continue its anime hoarding tradition that included the likes of Castlevania, Naruto, Death Note, Aggretsuko, and Devil Crybaby among others.

Have a look at the new trailer above for a sneak peak of the absolute madness that’s about to make its return; set to disturb and confuse a whole generation of watcher. I hope they’re ready.

