The Nepalese Honey That Makes People Hallucinate

Nepal’s Gurung people live mostly in small villages in the country’s vast Annapurna mountain ranges. In this remote region, they practice an ancient tradition of honey hunting where they descend towering cliffs on handmade ladders to harvest honey nestled under jagged overhangs.

During the spring, the Gurung’s honey contains a rare substance called grayanotoxin, which is known for its intoxicating effects. While some say it’s a deadly poison, others refer to it as an aphrodisiac, a powerful medicine, and a hallucinogenic drug.

On this episode of VICE Specials, we travel deep into the Annapurna mountains to join a Gurung village on its spring hunt and explore the honey’s effects.

