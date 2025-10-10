Neptune Is Reentering Pisces: What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know

On October 22, Neptune—the planet of inspiration, spirituality, and dreams—will re-enter the intuitive water sign of Pisces. Wondering how this might impact your sign? Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming transit.

What Happens When Neptune Enters Pisces?

Neptune is currently in the fire sign of Aries, after being in Pisces for the last 14ish years. However, it will retrograde back into Pisces once more—making it the last time it will be in the sign during this lifetime.

“The interesting thing with this particular retrograde is that, because of Neptune’s orbital path, this is the last time Neptune will be in Pisces for 165 years!” says Jill Brown, certified Evolutionary Astrologer and owner of Eight Stars Co.

According to Brown, this particular transit will encourage you to confront any delusions you’ve been feeding.

“This retrograde will signal the ending of illusions that began in early 2025,” she says. “This is a second chance at a return to humanism, to seeing the folly of believing in illusion and to facing the truth of our collective reality with authenticity, clarity, and compassion.”

The Cardinal Signs

Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn are considered the four cardinal signs—each of which signals the start of a new season.

During this transit, these signs “might feel a little uncomfortable or intensely have to come to terms with ways you have allowed yourself willingly, or subconsciously, to be duped by others,” Brown says. “The downside of Neptune is when it allows you to put blinders on to what’s really going on around you and to keep foolishly trotting down a path of folly.”

However, this transit can shed light on what needs to be changed.

“Neptune’s transit through Pisces may have had you believing in things at the start of 2025 that you now need to face the music: this isn’t working,” Brown explains. “Tap into the bravery and courage of your sign and make the radical choice to change your mind. You know now this path isn’t right.”

The Fixed Signs

Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius are known as the fixed signs, which are the stabilizers of the zodiac. Their grounded energy provides much-needed security.

“So, what should the creators of the zodiac expect during this Neptune in Pisces transit?” Brown asks. “You should be able to ride this one out with the most grace of all the signs. You’ve always been the kind willing to see things for what they are with your blend of practicality and piercing honesty, so you’re less likely than others to have fallen for illusion or escapism to begin with in 2025.”

During this transit, Brown recommends leaning on your spirituality and trusting your intuition—without letting your stubbornness get in your way.

“How can you make choices that rely on intuition these next few months?” Brown asks. “What spiritual practices or experiences can you try out? And yes, you can also take an honest look at any illusions you may have bought into that began in early 2025. What needs reassessing in your life right now that has proven to be more marketing promises than life-realized reality?”

The Mutable Signs

Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces are also called the mutable signs, each falling at the end of a particular season. These signs represent the power of duality and adaptability.

That being said, this Neptune in Pisces transit will be especially impactful for the mutable signs.

“More than any other sign, you should expect an intensity to this transit,” Brown says. “Pisces and Virgo in particular might feel this time the deepest because Neptune is transiting through the sign of Pisces, and Virgo sits opposite Pisces on the wheel of the zodiac.”

“The mutable signs overall will face the truth of illusion revealed that now need changing, a reevaluation of commitments and relationships that may no longer fit, and the emotional processing that comes with the ending of eras in our lifetime,” she continues. “It isn’t easy work, but it’s meaningful work with Neptune in Pisces.”